Middle schoolers collecting shoes to donate to developing countries

KINSTON – In Lenoir County, a school is accepting shoe donations to help those in need.

It started this week at Contentnea-Savannah School in Kinston.

Students have filled seven bags so far.

Their goal is 100.

You can donate any kind or size.

The students will be donating to developing countries like Bangladesh and Guatemala to help deliver them from poverty.

“When they found out it went to help other people, and that they were doing something positive for other people, they were really excited about that so it just makes you feel good as a teacher that we are doing something right and their parents are doing something right to make them socially conscious to be able to do that,” teacher Stephanie Harrell said.

You can bring the shoes to the school during normal business hours through November 20 or call them for pickup.