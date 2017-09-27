Memorial Baptist Church celebrates second annual ‘Blessing of the Badges’

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Dozens of visitors came out for the blessing of the badges annual event to pay homage to Greenville Police and Fire Department, Highway Patrol and EMS.

East Carolina University Police Chief Jon Barnwell was the guest speaker and encouraged visitors to recognize those that risk their lives everyday.

“We are recognizing today our residents of Greenville and Pitt County,” said Chief Barnwell. “They protect the people that they live beside.”

“It shows how the Pitt County and the Greenville Community can come together in support of our emergency responders.”

Pastor Brad Smith is the senior pastor of Memorial Baptist and said showing appreciation is a priority.

