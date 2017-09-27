Four dogs quarantined after attacking rabid raccoons in Duplin Co.

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Four dogs that attacked rabid raccoons in Duplin County were vaccinated Tuesday and are in quarantine.

Duplin County Health Department director Joe New Burn said two dogs attacked a raccoon in Rose Hill on September 18 and two other dogs attacked a raccoon in Chinquapin on September 24.

Three dogs had already had rabies vaccinations, and they are in quarantine for 45 days. The other dog will be under quarantines at a veterinarian office for four months. That dog didn’t have a history of rabies vaccinations.

Duplin County Health Department said they are offering low-cost rabies shots for $5 at the animal shelter this week and next week.

 

