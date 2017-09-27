First Alert Forecast: Center of Maria to passing east of Hatteras today

SUMMARY: “Maria” continues to weaken, and is currently moving northward very slowly. The center of the storm is expected to pass about 150 miles east of Cape Hatteras today. Although landfall is not expected in North Carolina, Maria is a large system. As a result, coastal effects are still expected from the storm today. Details:



THIS MORNING: Cloudy skies with a few scattered coastal showers this morning. It is warm and awfully breezy with northerly winds at 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 to 40 mph. It is warm, however, with temperatures in the mid 70s.

THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy skies, with a few peaks of blue sky inland but clouds and showers coastal. Winds will be blustery, especially along the coast. Temperatures will be warm, in the 80s. For Tropical Storm Maria impacts, see below.

TIMING: The most significant impacts from Maria will occur today.

RAIN TOTALS: Exact totals are difficult to predict, but the best chance of measurable rain will be in the coastal counties (perhaps an inch). Totals will be much lighter away from the coast.

WINDS IMPACTS: Wind gusts of 45-60 mph are possible at the coast. Wind gusts of 25-45 mph are possible farther inland. Spotty power outages are possible.

SEAS: Seas of 15-25 ft are possible.

SURGE: Moderate surge is possible along the Outer Banks, in addition to locations adjacent to southern Pamlico Sound and Lower Neuse River. Areas adjacent to southern Alligator River could also see surge. Water level rises of 1-4 ft are possible, depending on location.

