ECU duo picked for Riviera/ITA Women’s All-American Championships

ECU Media Relations Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The ECU women’s tennis tandem of Celia Ruiz and Lisa Hofbauer have been selected to compete in Pre-Qualifying Doubles at the 2017 Riviera/ITA Women’s Tennis All-American Championships from Sept. 30 to Oct. 8 at the Riviera Tennis Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif. Additionally, Ruiz was also invited to the Pre-Qualifying Singles.

“Every year we set goals for our team,” head coach Tom Morris said. “One of our goals this year is to have a doubles team ranked in the ITA poll. This is the first step towards it. We are excited for Celia and Lisa having this opportunity to represent ECU. Their hard work continues to move our program in the direction we want to go.”

Ruiz reached the quarterfinals of the Oracle ITA Masters this past weekend in Malibu, Calif., and became the first player in program history to earn a top-100 ranking by the ITA. Checking in at No. 95 in the Sept. 12 Oracle ITA Division I Poll, Ruiz is one of five players in the American Athletic Confernece currently ranked.

Hofbauer has won her last seven doubles matches and paired with Ruiz to win the ITA Summer Circuit Title hosted by Furman University. Together they posted a 13-6 record in dual matches in 2017 and went 2-1 against AAC opponents.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s