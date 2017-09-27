ECU duo picked for Riviera/ITA Women’s All-American Championships

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The ECU women’s tennis tandem of Celia Ruiz and Lisa Hofbauer have been selected to compete in Pre-Qualifying Doubles at the 2017 Riviera/ITA Women’s Tennis All-American Championships from Sept. 30 to Oct. 8 at the Riviera Tennis Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif. Additionally, Ruiz was also invited to the Pre-Qualifying Singles.

“Every year we set goals for our team,” head coach Tom Morris said. “One of our goals this year is to have a doubles team ranked in the ITA poll. This is the first step towards it. We are excited for Celia and Lisa having this opportunity to represent ECU. Their hard work continues to move our program in the direction we want to go.”

Ruiz reached the quarterfinals of the Oracle ITA Masters this past weekend in Malibu, Calif., and became the first player in program history to earn a top-100 ranking by the ITA. Checking in at No. 95 in the Sept. 12 Oracle ITA Division I Poll, Ruiz is one of five players in the American Athletic Confernece currently ranked.

Hofbauer has won her last seven doubles matches and paired with Ruiz to win the ITA Summer Circuit Title hosted by Furman University. Together they posted a 13-6 record in dual matches in 2017 and went 2-1 against AAC opponents.