GREENVILLE- East Duplin’s 14-12 win over previously top ranked Wallace-Rose Hill last week moves the Panthers into the top spot in this week’s Touchdown Friday Top 9.

Here is the new poll released Wednesday:

TOUCHDOWN FRIDAY TOP 9

1. EAST DUPLIN 6-0

2. TARBORO 6-0

3. HAVELOCK 5-1

4. KINSTON 6-0

5. WALLACE-ROSE HILL 4-1

6. DH CONLEY 5-1

7. SOUTH CENTRAL 5-1

8. JACKSONVILLE 4-1

9. NORTH DUPLIN 5-0