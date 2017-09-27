Beaufort County’s ‘Singing Tree Man’ becomes viral sensation

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Victor Wright, a contracted tree man with Lucas Tree Experts in Washington by day, became an internet sensation overnight when he traveled to Florida to help victims of Hurricane Irma.

A video of him singing, recorded on Facebook, has garnered more than 70,000 views.

“When you’re there doing something like that, you’re helping people and you wake up and you feel good about yourself,” said Wright. “And when you get done at the end of the day you can look and say you know we go these people’s lights on and their life is better for it.”

Wright, from Chocowinity, couldn’t believe the reaction.

“I was just shocked,” said Wright. “I still don’t know exactly what to think about it. I was looking through the comment section just looking to try and find somebody who is gonna say something negative.”

Instead, he saw quite the opposite. Comments were positive, with some even urging him to audition for “The Voice.”

Wright said he has been singing since high school.

“I was listening to Marvin Gaye, and I was just singing along,” said Wright. “She said, ‘Hey you like to sing. You should join the choir and in my high school mind I thought, ‘There are a lot of girls in choir, so that sounds like a good idea.”

But Wright isn’t quite ready to give up being a tree man.

“I’m not going to put the chainsaw down just yet,” said Wright.