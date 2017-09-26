North Carolina inmate who left work assignment recaptured

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina correctional center inmate who left a work assignment has been recaptured.

The N.C. Department of Public Safety said in a news release that 51-year-old Micahel D. Clark was captured in Marion on Tuesday by deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Department. Clark was an inmate at the Sanford Correctional Center in Lee County, serving time for felony breaking and entering. Marion is 193 miles (310 kilometers) west of the correctional center.

DPS spokesman Jerry Higgins said Clark was on a work assignment as part of the inmate construction crew at Harnett Correctional Institution in Lillington when he was reported missing.

Higgins said Clark will face charges for escaping. He is a minimum custody inmate whose projected release date was February 2020.