New children’s book ‘Greenville Baby’ set in Greenville

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A children’s book is catching peoples’ attention because it’s all about Greenvillle.

Greenville Baby features the police and fire department, amphitheater, fair and more.

People who came up with it say it is a way for children to get involved in their communities and reading at a young age.

“The children were noticing things, hey I’ve seen that, and pointing it out to their parents, and that’s a really cool thing for us to give them something that encourages them to look around and identify places in their community that they are also reading about,” community outreach director of Martin-Pitt Partnership for Children Amanda Parmalee said.

You can buy one for $10 at the Martin-Pitt Partnership for Children’s office or pick one up at Free Boot Friday this week.

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s