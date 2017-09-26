New children’s book ‘Greenville Baby’ set in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A children’s book is catching peoples’ attention because it’s all about Greenvillle.

Greenville Baby features the police and fire department, amphitheater, fair and more.

People who came up with it say it is a way for children to get involved in their communities and reading at a young age.

“The children were noticing things, hey I’ve seen that, and pointing it out to their parents, and that’s a really cool thing for us to give them something that encourages them to look around and identify places in their community that they are also reading about,” community outreach director of Martin-Pitt Partnership for Children Amanda Parmalee said.

You can buy one for $10 at the Martin-Pitt Partnership for Children’s office or pick one up at Free Boot Friday this week.