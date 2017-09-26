Minority Enterprise Development week celebrated in Greenville

GREENVILLE N.C. (WNCT) – This week is “Minority Enterprise Development” week and it celebrates how diverse our workplace culture is.

It highlights the success and the struggles minorities have had to face in our nation.

Dewitt Newkirk is a business owner who works under one of the firms for med week.

He owns a local contracting firm called ‘Unshakable Builders’ which he started himself.

Newkirk said in this day and age when it comes to hiring race is the last thing on his mind.

“It isn’t a matter of race and color it’s about personality and people” said Newkirk. “Going forward, I think it’s a good conversation to have and don’t think its necessarily bad just good to have.”

Although he has never faced challenges in the workplace he said hard work will get you anywhere.

