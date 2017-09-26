Lenoir Co. troop raising money for fellow Girl Scouts hit by hurricanes

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — When Girl Scout Troop 4186 in Lenoir County heard about the impacts of Hurricane Harvey on Houston, it hit home for them because one of their co-leaders is from the area.

So the troop decided to host bake sales to raise money for their sister scouts in the affected areas of Texas and Florida.

The scouts held their first bake sale at the Lowes in Kinston on September 9, offering treats for hurricane relief.

They raised nearly $1,050 at the bake sale, and the troop is now hard at work preparing meeting plans and buying supplies to share with their sister scouts.

Their sister troop, Troop 612 out of Lenoir County, will also be hosting a bake sale on September 30 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Piggly Wiggly on HWY 258 in Kinston.