First Alert Tropical Update: Center of Maria to pass east of Hatteras late Tues/early Wed

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY: “Maria” continues to slowly push northward. The center of the storm is expected to pass about 150 miles east of Cape Hatteras late today and tomorrow. Although landfall is not expected in North Carolina, Maria is a large system. As a result, coastal effects are still expected from the storm. Details:

TIMING: Pronounced coastal wind/rain/surge effects will be today and tomorrow.

RAIN TOTALS:  Exact totals are difficult to predict, but a few inches of rain are possible near the coast and Outer Banks. Much lighter totals are expected farther inland.

WINDS IMPACTS:  Wind gusts of 45-60 mph are possible at the coast. Wind gusts of 25-45 mph are possible farther inland.

SEAS:  Seas of 15-25 ft are possible.

SURGE: Moderate surge is possible along the Outer Banks, as well as Carteret County (along Core Sound and Bogue Sound). The southern banks of the Neuse River in Craven County must also be monitored, in addition to Pamlico and Dare counties. Water level rises of 2-4 ft are possible.

 

