ECU takes 2017 Pirate Collegiate Classic; Forbrigd takes individual title in sudden death

GREENVILLE, N.C. – ECU’s Dorthea Forbrigd (215) defeated teammate Kate Law (215) in a one-hole playoff to capture the 2017 Pirate Collegiate Classic individual title, which was the first of her career. The duo along with Carley Cox (218) helped the Pirates win the team title for the third-straight year setting a new 54-hole scoring record by shooting a 1-over par 865.

“I am very happy with the way we played this week especially today,” said ECU coach Kevin Williams. “I like the way the team handled the pressure coming in today with a four shot lead. Dorthea and Kate both played well finishing tied for first with Dorthea shooting birdie on a playoff hole for her first career win. I was also excited for Carley recording her best finish (tied for third) and making the all-tournament team. She has had two great tournaments this year and it’s been very exciting to watch. But winning is always fun and I’m really proud of the we competed today.”

News & Notes

ECU captured its third-straight team title in the event (sixth overall) by shooting a school-record 865 (1-over) … Its opening round of 280 also set a new 18-hole team record.

Forbrigd recorded her first career win and third Top 10 finish carding a personal-best score of 215 (1-under) … Forbrigd is the 12th individual golfer in program history to earn medalist honors (win an individual title).

Law posted her second career Top 5 finish (third Top 10).

Cox finished tied for third (career-best) shooting a 2-over par 218.

The team title was ECU’s 30th since the program began in 2000 … The Pirates have one at least one tournament title in 16 of 18 years of existence.

ECU had four of its starting five finish in the Top 11 with three earning all-tournament team honors (Forbrigd, Law and Cox).

Team Score

ECU (280-299-286=865, 1-over) – 1st out of 17 teams

Individual Scores

Dorthea Forbrigd (69-75-71=215, 1-under) – tied for 1st (won in playoff)

Kate Law (69-74-72=215, 1-under) – tied for 1st

Carley Cox (71-75-72=218, 2-over) – tied for 3rd

Kathryn Carson (71-75-75=221, 5-over) – tied for 11th

* Catherine Ashworth (75-69-79=223, 7-over) – tied for 15th

Lisa Pettersson (77-76-71=224, 8-over) – tied for 20th

* Siranon Shoomee (74-78-75=227, 11-over) – 28th

* Grace Yatawara (76-78-79=233, 17-over) – tied for 41st

* = played as an individual

Up Next

The Pirates (22-7-0) will return to action on Monday, Oct. 9 and Tuesday, Oct. 10 participating in the Pinehurst Challenge, which will be hosted by College of Charleston at Pinehurst No. 1.