GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- ECU Police are investigating a Tuesday night on-campus assault.

Police say it happened in the area of Ficklen Dr. near Berkley Rd. around 10:20 p.m.

They say a 6-foot tall black male with a stocky build wearing a dark hoodie assaulted the victim before fleeing southwest towards the area of Minges.

The victim wasn’t harmed.

Police say the suspect is no longer believed to be on campus.

Anyone with information is asked to contact ECU police at 252-328-6787.