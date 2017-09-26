Coast Guard medevacs man from cruise ship off Crystal Coast

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – The Coast Guard medevaced a man from a cruise ship off the coast of Morehead City on Monday.

Watchstanders in the Coast Guard Sector North Carolina Command Center in Wilmington received a report from the cruise ship Carnival Pride around noon that the 71-year-old man was suffering heart attack symptoms approximately 40 miles east of Morehead City.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Elizabeth City hoisted the man from the ship along with a nurse, and transported them to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

“Effective coordination among crews at Sector North Carolina, Air Station Elizabeth City, the Coast Guard 5th District and the Carnival Pride placed this man in the hands of medical professionals as quickly as possible,” said Senior Chief Petty Officer Aaron Wohlander, Sector North Carolina command duty officer for the case. “Our thoughts are with the patient and his family this evening, wishing him a full recovery.”