Potential unexploded ordnance found on two OBX beaches

COROLLA, N.C. (WAVY) – Investigations are underway on two Outer Banks beaches where potential unexploded ordnance washed ashore Monday morning.

A woman vacationing in Corolla sent WAVY a picture of what appears to be an old sea mine. Lt. Jason Banks with the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office says the area of the beach, near the 900 block of Lighthouse Drive, is currently cordoned off.

Officials received the first call about this around 8 a.m. Monday.

Lt. Banks says members of the DOD are coming in from Cherry Point, N.C. to figure out what it is and where it came from.

Something similar was found on a beach near Cape Hatteras National Seashore’s beach access ramp 34 in Avon, North Carolina Monday morning.

