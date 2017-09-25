Pitt Co. will not pursue confederate monument changes

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Pitt County Commissioners met Monday evening to discuss possible changes to confederate monument laws.

It was an issue some leaders hope a letter to state lawmakers would change.

District 1 Commissioner Ann Floyd Huggins, led the charge to bring change to the monument near the Pitt County Courthouse.

“I’m disappointed that commissioners are not at least open to having conversations about this,” said Huggins. “I merely wanted Pitt County to have the authority to do what the citizens, or the governing board, voted to do with the monument.”

As of now, North Carolina law states that Objects of Remembrance, like monuments, cannot be moved or adjusted without state approval.

Huggins wanted to change that.

“I merely wanted to send a letter to legislatures saying some citizens here in Pitt County have voiced their concerns, and this is not the first time we’ve heard this, especially from the African American community.”

The vote failed three-to-six.

Discussion on the topic amongst the commissioners was slim to none.

However, several from the community spoke on the issue.

Dr. Gerald Prokopowicz of ECU said Pitt County had men fighting not only on the Confederate side, but the Union side as well.

Prokopowicz said, “Their dead are not recognized by the courthouse monument, which thus fails to accurately reflect the full sacrifice made by Pitt County during the war.”

Others like Ronnie Brown said good or bad, history should not be touched.

Brown said, “That’s our history, that’s just our history. If you start taking history away you have the mess we’ve got now.”