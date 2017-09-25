More improvements coming to Grainger as renovations continue

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — With the Down East Wood Ducks inaugural season in the books, the makeover to Kinston’s Grainger stadium can continue.

Crews are working on the next phase of improvements to the historic ballpark.

The improvements are part of the agreement made between the city and the Texas Rangers when the two parties agreed to bring a team to Kinston.

Phase one included player locker rooms and weight rooms.

The second phase is all about the fans. Allen Wiggins, a carpenter and lifelong Kinston baseball fan who’s been coming to the ballpark since he was 5, is excited to work on improvements to Grainger Stadium.

“I’m glad to be a part of this,” said Wiggins. “It’s going to be a legacy and hopefully it will be around for a while. It’s great to come back and know I’ve built some structures out here so I can now bring my little child and say, ‘Daddy built that.’”

Director of Kinston/Lenoir County Parks and Recreation Bill Ellis said the changes are for fans like Wiggins.

“That’s what we play for, is our fans and to develop talent in the big leagues, so number one we try to put fans first,” Ellis said.

Ellis, who is heading the project, said the renovations include the pavilion, the third base line, and a two-story hospitality area near the playground.

“The first floor is for group picnics, which will accommodate 25 to 450 people, and the second floor is an open-air bar and restaurant-type area, and it will have liquor by the drink, wine and beer.”

The area will also feature big-screen TVs.

Those working on the project said it’s important to keep improving the stadium so baseball sticks around.

“We lost Minor League Baseball five years ago,” Ellis said. “We went five years without it, and we all realized then how much a jewel we did have then; how much we missed it, and we got it back. So it’s up to us to support it and keep making improvements to the stadium.”

The city is funding the $1.6 million renovations.

Crews hope to be done with construction by March.

The home opener is April 12.