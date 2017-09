MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – A tropical system in forces early class dismissals in Carteret County.

Carteret County Schools announced it was dismissing classes three hours early on Tuesday due to weather conditions. The school system says the dismissal would help issues students are home before windy conditions began.

Carteret Community College said it would close the campus at 5p.m. Tuesday. The college says all classes on Tuesday evening are canceled.