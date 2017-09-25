Mandatory evacuations issued for Hatteras, Ocracoke

KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WAVY) — Mandatory evacuations, closures and tropical storm advisories are being issued in the Outer Banks as the region braces for impact from Hurricane Maria.

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for visitors on Ocracoke and Hatteras islands. The Hyde County Board of Commissioners declared a state of emergency Sunday for all of Hyde County.

A tropical storm warning was issued Monday morning for Dare County, in addition to tropical storm watches in surrounding localities.

Impacts from the storm could include tropical storm force winds and storm surge along the Outer Banks coast.

Hyde County said Sunday all reservations would be canceled and all tolls would be waived for ferries leaving Ocracoke and traveling to Cedar Island or Swan Quarter.

The Ocracoke Campground closed at noon Sunday due to the path of the storm.

“We encourage all Ocracoke visitors to leave as soon as possible Monday,” said Ferry Division Director Harold Thomas. “We also encourage visitors to leave via Swan Quarter or Cedar Island if at all possible to avoid potential issues on N.C. 12 on Hatteras Island.”

The last ferry ride out of Ocracoke could be as soon as Monday night.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore has decided to temporarily suspend visitor services and close facilities, the National Park Service says.

The Oregon Inlet, Cape Point, and Frisco campgrounds will be closing at noon, and will remain closed until further notice.

The park service says staff will begin closing off Seashore beach access ramps at 3 p.m. By 5 p.m., all Seashore facilities will be close.

Residents said they are not panicking, but are keeping a close eye on the storm. NCDOT says it expects ocean overwash to occur on N.C. 12 and worsen as Maria gets closer to the coast.