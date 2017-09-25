Make it Monday: Cinnamon bun latte

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – There is a new coffee trend of Fall getting the attention of Eastern North Carolina.

9 On Your Side went to Buzz Coffee House in Greenville to learn how to make our own cinnamon bun lattes.

Here’s what you’ll need:
– 2 shots of espresso
– Teaspoon of brown sugar
– Vanilla extract
– Dash of cinnamon
– Milk

To start, get your espresso. If you don’t have access to an espresso machine, brew about a cup of extra strong coffee.

While that’s going, prep your mug with the brown sugar, a drop of vanilla extract and dash of cinnamon.

Add the espresso or coffee and then steamed milk.

Follow WNCT’s Maria Satira on Pinterest and Instagram for more “Make It” ideas. To share your ideas, send her a message on Facebook or via email at msatira@wnct.com.

make it monday

 

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s