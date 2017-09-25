Make it Monday: Cinnamon bun latte

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – There is a new coffee trend of Fall getting the attention of Eastern North Carolina.

9 On Your Side went to Buzz Coffee House in Greenville to learn how to make our own cinnamon bun lattes.

Here’s what you’ll need:

– 2 shots of espresso

– Teaspoon of brown sugar

– Vanilla extract

– Dash of cinnamon

– Milk

To start, get your espresso. If you don’t have access to an espresso machine, brew about a cup of extra strong coffee.

While that’s going, prep your mug with the brown sugar, a drop of vanilla extract and dash of cinnamon.

Add the espresso or coffee and then steamed milk.

