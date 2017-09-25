Lone Steeler’s lineman who attended national anthem now has best selling jersey

The Associated Press and WCMH Staff Published: Updated:
Alejandro Villanueva
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle and former Army Ranger Alejandro Villanueva (78) stands outside the tunnel alone during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

PITTSBURGH, PA (WCMH/AP) — According to the site that runs the NFL’s gear shop, Alejandro Villanueva now has the NFL’s best-selling jersey, after he was the lone Pittsburgh Steelers player to attend the singing of the national anthem at Sunday’s game.

Villanueva, an offensive lineman for the Steelers, was the team’s only player to come onto the field while the “Star Spangled Banner” played before Pittsburgh’s game against Chicago. Earlier in the day, Pittsburgh’s coach Mike Tomlin said the team decided to stay in their locker room for the national anthem before their game against the Chicago Bears.

A spokesperson for Fanatics told ESPN, that since Sunday, Villanueva gear was the most ordered from the online store.

President Donald Trump’s criticism of players who protest during the national anthem incited a mass increase in such activism Sunday, with more than 100 NFL players sitting or kneeling, others raising their fists and whole teams standing with locked arms to display unity.

