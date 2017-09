KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A man was shot in the posterior in Kinston Sunday afternoon, police said.

Kinston police responded to person shot call at Carver Courts around 2:48 p.m. where they found Reginald Zy’Shonne Brance suffering from a gunshot wound.

The incident is still under investigation.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, they are asked to call the Kinston Police Dept. at 252-939-3160, the TIPS LINE at 252-939-4020, or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.