Greene Co. inmate wins lawsuit alleging staffer pressured him for sex

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina inmate representing himself has won a federal lawsuit that alleged a prison staff member repeatedly pressured him to have sex.

The Charlotte Observer reports that a federal jury ruled Wednesday that a behavioral health specialist at Maury Correctional Institution sexually assaulted Timothy King and violated his right to be free from cruel and unusual punishment.

The court ordered the staff member, Chariesse Boyd, to pay King $15,000 in damages.

King, representing himself against two lawyers from the state attorney general’s office, said he and Boyd had sex 36 times and had a contraband business for more than a year.

Boyd still works at the prison.

Court documents say she denied having sex with King and smuggling him contraband. She hasn’t been charged with a crime.

