First Alert Tropical Update: Center of Maria to pass near the Outer Banks this week

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY: “Maria” is located about 500 miles east of the Georgia coast this morning. The center will continue to track slowly northward, and is projected to remain offshore of the Outer Banks without making landfall. However, Maria is a large storm and may still produce local effects along the NC coast. 

TIMING:  Although a few rain showers are possible Monday, the most pronounced coastal wind/rain/surge effects will be Tuesday and Wednesday.

RAIN TOTALS:  Exact totals are difficult to predict, but a few inches of rain are possible near the coast and Outer Banks. Much lighter totals are expected farther inland.

WINDS IMPACTS:  Wind gusts of 45-60 mph are possible at the coast. Wind gusts of 25-45 mph are possible farther inland.

SEAS:  Seas of 15-25 ft are possible.

SURGE: Moderate surge is possible along the Outer Banks, as well as Carteret County (along Core Sound and Bogue Sound). The southern banks of the Neuse River in Craven County must also be monitored. Water level rises of 2-4 ft are possible.

 

 

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Megan Lindsey, Pierce Legeion and David Sawyer- will keep you updated. To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps,  and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Mon
65° F
precip:
0%
7am
Mon
65° F
precip:
0%
8am
Mon
66° F
precip:
0%
9am
Mon
69° F
precip:
0%
10am
Mon
72° F
precip:
0%
11am
Mon
75° F
precip:
10%
12pm
Mon
76° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Mon
78° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Mon
80° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Mon
81° F
precip:
10%
4pm
Mon
81° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Mon
81° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Mon
78° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Mon
76° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Mon
74° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Mon
73° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Mon
72° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Mon
71° F
precip:
20%
12am
Tue
71° F
precip:
10%
1am
Tue
70° F
precip:
10%
2am
Tue
70° F
precip:
10%
3am
Tue
70° F
precip:
10%
4am
Tue
70° F
precip:
10%
5am
Tue
71° F
precip:
20%
6am
Tue
71° F
precip:
10%
7am
Tue
71° F
precip:
10%
8am
Tue
71° F
precip:
10%
9am
Tue
72° F
precip:
10%
10am
Tue
74° F
precip:
10%
11am
Tue
76° F
precip:
20%
12pm
Tue
78° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Tue
80° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Tue
81° F
precip:
30%
3pm
Tue
80° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Tue
80° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Tue
81° F
precip:
10%
6pm
Tue
78° F
precip:
10%
7pm
Tue
76° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Tue
76° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Tue
75° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Tue
74° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Tue
74° F
precip:
10%
12am
Wed
74° F
precip:
10%
1am
Wed
73° F
precip:
10%
2am
Wed
72° F
precip:
10%
3am
Wed
72° F
precip:
10%
4am
Wed
72° F
precip:
10%
5am
Wed
72° F
precip:
10%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

Related Posts

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

3 thoughts on “First Alert Tropical Update: Center of Maria to pass near the Outer Banks this week

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s