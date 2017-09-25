First Alert Tropical Update: Center of Maria to pass near the Outer Banks this week

SUMMARY: “Maria” is located about 500 miles east of the Georgia coast this morning. The center will continue to track slowly northward, and is projected to remain offshore of the Outer Banks without making landfall. However, Maria is a large storm and may still produce local effects along the NC coast.



TIMING: Although a few rain showers are possible Monday, the most pronounced coastal wind/rain/surge effects will be Tuesday and Wednesday.

RAIN TOTALS: Exact totals are difficult to predict, but a few inches of rain are possible near the coast and Outer Banks. Much lighter totals are expected farther inland.

WINDS IMPACTS: Wind gusts of 45-60 mph are possible at the coast. Wind gusts of 25-45 mph are possible farther inland.

SEAS: Seas of 15-25 ft are possible.

SURGE: Moderate surge is possible along the Outer Banks, as well as Carteret County (along Core Sound and Bogue Sound). The southern banks of the Neuse River in Craven County must also be monitored. Water level rises of 2-4 ft are possible.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly. Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Megan Lindsey, Pierce Legeion and David Sawyer- will keep you updated. To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps, and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 65 ° F precip: 0% 65 ° F precip: 0% 66 ° F precip: 0% 69 ° F precip: 0% 72 ° F precip: 0% 75 ° F precip: 10% 76 ° F precip: 0% 78 ° F precip: 0% 80 ° F precip: 0% 81 ° F precip: 10% 81 ° F precip: 0% 81 ° F precip: 0% 78 ° F precip: 0% 76 ° F precip: 10% 74 ° F precip: 10% 73 ° F precip: 10% 72 ° F precip: 10% 71 ° F precip: 20% 71 ° F precip: 10% 70 ° F precip: 10% 70 ° F precip: 10% 70 ° F precip: 10% 70 ° F precip: 10% 71 ° F precip: 20% 71 ° F precip: 10% 71 ° F precip: 10% 71 ° F precip: 10% 72 ° F precip: 10% 74 ° F precip: 10% 76 ° F precip: 20% 78 ° F precip: 20% 80 ° F precip: 20% 81 ° F precip: 30% 80 ° F precip: 20% 80 ° F precip: 20% 81 ° F precip: 10% 78 ° F precip: 10% 76 ° F precip: 10% 76 ° F precip: 10% 75 ° F precip: 10% 74 ° F precip: 10% 74 ° F precip: 10% 74 ° F precip: 10% 73 ° F precip: 10% 72 ° F precip: 10% 72 ° F precip: 10% 72 ° F precip: 10% 72 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast