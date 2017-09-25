Evans Street closure starts Monday morning

By Published:

GREENVILLE N.C. (WNCT) – One popular road in Greenville is closing Monday leading to potential problems for commuters on their way in to work.

Starting at 7 o’clock, you’ll see the railroad section of Evans Street completely closed.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation is closing this section specifically to replace some of the railroad tracks and make it easier on your car when traveling across them.

There is a detour in place that will start you on 14th street.

All traffic will turn right on to Charles Boulevard then on to South Greenville Boulevard.

Then to East Arlington and finally back on to the other side of Evans Street.

The directions will be vice versa depending on your direction.

“It would be wise to leave a little earlier than normal just in case you run into a little congestion with folks trying to figure out the slightly altered pattern and detour route,” said Jordan Davenport, Pitt County Maintenance Engineer.

The construction could take place all the way up until Wednesday.

Davenport added the construction will be at the mercy of Mother Nature and other factors.

If anything does change in the plan for this road to reopen stick with WNCT for all of that information.

 

