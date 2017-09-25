ECU’s Thomas Sirk named AAC Offensive Player of the Week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The American Athletic Conference named ECU quarterback Thomas Sirk the conference’s Offensive Player of the Week after he lead the Pirates’ to a 41-38 victory at UConn in the Pirates’ conference opener Sunday.

Sirk completed 30 of 39 passes for a career-high 426 yards and three touchdowns. He also completed his first 11 passes of the game, had 15 of his completions go for 10 yards or more and led ECU to 596 yards of total offense.

Besides Sirk, wide receiver Davon Grayson was named to the AAC Honor Roll due to his output Sunday.

Grayson had career highs with 11 catches, 223 receiving yards and three touchdown catches in the Pirate victory.

The Pirates are 1-3 on the season and 1-0 in conference play.