FOUNTAIN, N.C. (WNCT) — A person driving along N.C. 222 toward Fountain was airlifted to Vidant Medical Center Monday afternoon after they overcorrected and hit a tree, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

The call came in around 2 p.m., and the collision occurred near the intersection of N.C. 222 and Dunn Road.

The condition of the driver is currently unknown.

This story will be updated as more information is available.

