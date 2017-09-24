Near enemy territory: Former Greenville Mayor Allen Thomas speaks to WNCT from South Korea

INCHEON, KOREA (WNCT) – Former Greenville Mayor Allen Thomas isn’t letting tensions between the U.S. and North Korea deter from his business trip to South Korea.

Thomas has been in South Korea since Thursday as part of a mission to bring more business from around the world to the East.

Thomas is in Incheon, which he said is only about 45 minutes away from the demilitarized zone the separates North and South Korea.

“I think they take what North Korea says with a grain of salt, but what’s being said out of the U.S. they’re taking more seriously,” Thomas said.

He said South Korea has had to live under the cloud of North Korea since the 1950’s. He said many of those living in South Korea are going about their business as usual.

Thomas did note that some in the country are growing nervous as talks between the U.S. and North Korea escalate.

“If something comes their way, they have a tremendously large military and they’ve been prepared,” Thomas said of South Korea.

Thomas left his family in Greenville for the business trip. When asked was he nervous about heading so close to North Korea, he said he’s just leaving it up to God.

“That’s what you do,” he said. “I mean I’m here for a reason. I didn’t want to postpone that. That sends the wrong message that we aren’t going to support our friends and allies.”

Thomas returns back to the East Monday afternoon.