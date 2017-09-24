First Free Will Baptist Church holds “Break the Chains” of addiction service

WASHINGTON, N.C. – Sunday evening, the First Free Will Baptist Church had a “Break the Chains” service, offering healing to those affected by the opioid epidemic.

It was led by a man who has experienced the consequences of addiction first-hand.

People fought back tears as Jim McComas shared the story of losing his son to an overdose in February.

It was part of his addiction awareness service, a message he is sharing with Free Will Baptist Churches nationwide.

“The church should be a hospital for the hurting and it seems to be as I go across the country it’s a place where people fear the most,” McComas said. “They fear judgement. They fear condemnation, so we are trying to break that and let those folks know that the church is the place that they need to come to get help.”

Todd Parrish, lead pastor of the church, says a service like this was needed in the east.

“It breaks my heart to see all the people in our local area, Beaufort and Hyde County, who in just the last twelve months, have died as a result of an overdose,” Parrish said. “To see their families grieve, to see their friends grieve, so anything we can do to help them before it’s too late, it’s what we want to do.”

The message was that God loves everyone and that their sin is not worse than anyone else’s.

“The God we serve is attracted to broken things and broken people, he is closest to those who are of a broken heart,” McComas said. “There is a lot of broken people, a lot of that brokenness is caused by drug addiction and we just want folks to know that God is there, he is closest to them, he loves them and he wants to help.”

McComas will be at the First Free Will Baptist Church this week to educate and inform people about addiction.

He says part of breaking the chains of addiction is breaking the silence the church has had on the issue in the past.

The services are open to the public.