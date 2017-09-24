First Alert Forecast: Sunny and warm for Sunday, keeping an eye on Maria

SUMMARY: High pressure remains in control for the day on Sunday



TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with a temps in the 60s and 70s. Areas of patchy fog could develop late as well.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with temps in the 80s.

TROPICS: Hurricane Maria is currently a Category 3 storm and will linger near the Bahamas this weekend. Maria’s path remains uncertain, but most models continue to keep the center of circulation offshore. Regardless of the track, we will see elevated seas and a high rip current risk along the coast.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 65 ° F precip: 0% 64 ° F precip: 0% 67 ° F precip: 0% 71 ° F precip: 0% 75 ° F precip: 0% 79 ° F precip: 0% 81 ° F precip: 0% 83 ° F precip: 0% 85 ° F precip: 0% 85 ° F precip: 0% 85 ° F precip: 0% 85 ° F precip: 0% 83 ° F precip: 0% 79 ° F precip: 0% 75 ° F precip: 0% 72 ° F precip: 0% 70 ° F precip: 0% 69 ° F precip: 0% 68 ° F precip: 10% 66 ° F precip: 10% 65 ° F precip: 10% 65 ° F precip: 10% 65 ° F precip: 10% 65 ° F precip: 10% 65 ° F precip: 10% 66 ° F precip: 10% 67 ° F precip: 10% 69 ° F precip: 10% 71 ° F precip: 10% 75 ° F precip: 10% 77 ° F precip: 20% 78 ° F precip: 10% 80 ° F precip: 0% 81 ° F precip: 0% 80 ° F precip: 0% 80 ° F precip: 0% 78 ° F precip: 0% 76 ° F precip: 10% 74 ° F precip: 10% 72 ° F precip: 10% 72 ° F precip: 10% 71 ° F precip: 10% 71 ° F precip: 10% 71 ° F precip: 10% 70 ° F precip: 10% 71 ° F precip: 10% 71 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast