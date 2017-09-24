First Alert Forecast: Sunny and warm for Sunday, keeping an eye on Maria

SUMMARY:  High pressure remains in control for the day on Sunday

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with a temps in the 60s and 70s. Areas of patchy fog could develop late as well.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with temps in the 80s.

TROPICS:  Hurricane Maria is currently a Category 3 storm and will linger near the Bahamas this weekend. Maria’s path remains uncertain, but most models continue to keep the center of circulation offshore. Regardless of the track, we will see elevated seas and a high rip current risk along the coast.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Sun
65° F
precip:
0%
7am
Sun
64° F
precip:
0%
8am
Sun
67° F
precip:
0%
9am
Sun
71° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sun
75° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sun
79° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sun
81° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sun
83° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sun
85° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sun
85° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sun
85° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sun
85° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sun
83° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sun
79° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sun
75° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Sun
72° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Sun
70° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Sun
69° F
precip:
0%
12am
Mon
68° F
precip:
10%
1am
Mon
66° F
precip:
10%
2am
Mon
65° F
precip:
10%
3am
Mon
65° F
precip:
10%
4am
Mon
65° F
precip:
10%
5am
Mon
65° F
precip:
10%
6am
Mon
65° F
precip:
10%
7am
Mon
66° F
precip:
10%
8am
Mon
67° F
precip:
10%
9am
Mon
69° F
precip:
10%
10am
Mon
71° F
precip:
10%
11am
Mon
75° F
precip:
10%
12pm
Mon
77° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Mon
78° F
precip:
10%
2pm
Mon
80° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Mon
81° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Mon
80° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Mon
80° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Mon
78° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Mon
76° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Mon
74° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Mon
72° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Mon
72° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Mon
71° F
precip:
10%
12am
Tue
71° F
precip:
10%
1am
Tue
71° F
precip:
10%
2am
Tue
70° F
precip:
10%
3am
Tue
71° F
precip:
10%
4am
Tue
71° F
precip:
10%
