Coastal communities monitoring Hurricane Maria closely

By Published:

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Coastal communities in the East are keeping a close eye on Hurricane Maria’s track as there is a lot of uncertainty remaining.

Dare County officials are asking residents and visitors to stay informed and prepare for tropical storm conditions starting as early as Tuesday.

The Dare County Control Group will meet Monday morning to access the storm’s latest tracks and determine whether any other protective measures are needed.

If you or someone you know has special medical needs and may need assistance during an emergency, please call the Dare County Department of Health & Human Services, Social Services Division at 252.475.5500 to register.  The office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s