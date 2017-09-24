Children learn colors in sign language to kick off Deaf Awareness Week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Sunday kicked off Deaf Awareness Week.

The first event was at Barnes & Noble in Greenville.

Children gathered as an American Sign Language instructor read a story and taught them the story in sign language using a bear named Bebo.

Nicole Franklin says deaf people are often excluded from society, and that it is important to teach people at a young age how to understand them.

“I think it made it interesting I think that they understood what it meant to be deaf, oh Bebo doesn’t talk, Bebo talks with his hands and I think that made it more tangible and something they can relate to,” Franklin said.

Wednesday, Franklin is a holding a free private sign language lesson for medical professionals at the Sheppard Library, and will end the week at H. Boyd Lee Park for a meet and greet using only sign language.