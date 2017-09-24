350 runners participate in Riley’s Army run in Winterville

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Sunday was the sixth annual fun run at Winterville Parks and Recreation to raise money to support Riley’s Army and families in the hospital.

Several food sponsors helped feed families in the hospital all week and some of the proceeds from vendors goes to the patients as well.

Over 350 runners signed up this year.

Organizers say Riley’s Army provides a huge support network.

“I think it’s wonderful,” board member Mike Roberson said. “They get a chance to give back particularly if someone in their family has been affected or someone personally in their family has been affected. They get an opportunity to give back to the community and say thank you for helping us during that time.”

The 5K and 1K race was followed by an awards ceremony.

 

