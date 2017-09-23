Woman arrested for selling heroin out of home, children often present

REELSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – A Pamlico County woman is behind bars facing several drug-related charges.

Pamlico County Sheriff Chris Davis said a search warrant was executed at 817 Chair Road in Reelsboro Friday night. Over the past several weeks, deputies have made controlled purchases of heroin from the suspect, Tara Long. Deputies also have witnessed several drug transactions at the home.

During most of the transactions, deputies say children were located in the yard or in the residence when the drugs were sold.

Citizen complaints about traffic in the area prompted the investigation. Long was also arrested in September 2016, but later released on bond. Those charges are still pending.

Long now faces charges for the following: possession of heroin, possession with the intent to sell or distribute prescription medication, maintaining a dwelling for the use of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and misdemeanor child abuse.

Long was given a secured bond amount of $100,000.