UNC’s national championship basketball team won’t be visiting White House

North Carolina's Theo Pinson (1) and the rest of the team celebrate after the finals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament against Gonzaga, Monday, April 3, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. North Carolina won 71-65. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The University of North Carolina’s NCAA Championship basketball team won’t be visiting the White House.

The Tar Heels defeated Gonzaga 71-65 in early April – just a season after they were shocked by a buzzer-beater loss in the championship game against Villanova.

After the big win, the team was invited for a customary visit at the White House.

On Saturday, UNC-Chapel Hill officials said that “the team was fine with going” to visit President Donald Trump.

However, the university and the White House could not agree on a date that worked, said UNC spokesman Steve Kirschner.

“We are not going to the White House this year,” Kirschner said in an email to CBS North Carolina.

A UNC official later told CBS North Carolina that the team and the White House tried “eight or nine” different possible dates for the visit.

The decision was not made Saturday to stop trying to schedule a White House visit, UNC officials said.

UNC officials told CBS North Carolina that the reason for Saturday’s news about the lack of a visit is because reporters started asking Saturday if there would be a visit.

After the announcement, Brice Johnson, a member of the UNC team who now plays for the Los Angeles Clippers Tweeted: “I knew there was a reason I loved Roy Williams so much!!”

Johnson was later re-Tweeted by UNC player Marcus Paige.

