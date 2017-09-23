Something new is brewing in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C.(WNCT)- Today marked the grand opening of Black Beard Brewing Roasters in Greenville, NC.

Black Beard is located in Uptown Greenville on East 5th Street.

It is the first coffee shop in Greenville to roast its own beans in house. Black Beard Owner, Mike Fox says this coffee shop is cafinating a whole other market for Greenville.

“Black Beard is a lot different in the sense that we put the coffee in the fore-front,” said Fox, “Other coffee shops in town are more like sit down restaurants.”

Before Black Beard Coffee Roasters Shop came along, they sold roasted beans online. For more information click here.