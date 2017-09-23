Pitt Street Brewing Company makes grand open

GREENVILLE, N.C.(WNCT)- Pitt Street Brewing Company finally made its grand opening today.

The business had a soft opening back in late August.

Today’s festivities included live band, bounce houses and of course beer.

They don’t serve food, but don’t mind if you bring your own.

Managing partner, Mike McCarty said the brewing business just needed a new home.

“I love beer and I think that a craft beer industry was under served in Greenville,” said McCarty, “This was a great opportunity to kind of melt the two together.”

Pitt Street will be serving cold ones until mid-night tonight. For more information on the new brewing company, you can click here to see the timeline on their website.

