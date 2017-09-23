Motorcycle ride held for injured Pitt County deputy, wife

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The roar of engines ready to ride 70 miles to Wilson and back, in honor of a couple who can’t ride– Pitt County Deputy Brian Cox and his wife, Wendy Cox. The event was held at Hometown Harley-Davidson in Winterville.

“We get the community to gather around and come out to support them,” said organizer, Bonnieraie Guthrie. “Both of them have been out of work for quite some time now. Brian just returned work on light duty.”

They were hit by a car about five months ago, throwing them off their motorcycle.

“It’s a miracle, god saved us that day,” said Wendy Cox.

“I never thought this would happen,” said Deputy Cox. “So many people coming together for us, it’s heart touching.”

The ride was to raise money for them, with Wendy out of her job and brain slowly returning. Medical bills are high and they have three children to support.

“My heart is overjoyed with emotion,” said Wendy.

This event is not only to support Mr. and Mrs. Cox, but also to spread awareness of motorcycle safety.

“It could be any of us and happen at any time,” said participant, Marlon Walston. “Motorcycle safety is an important part of what we do.”

“Many times the motorcycle riders, they are being vigilant to safety, it’s many times the cars think motorcycles can stop on a dime,” said participant, Marie Moore.

They say it’s important to be mindful while riding, but to also wear protective gear such as gloves, jackets, and a helmet.

“Enjoy the ride but prepare for the slide,” said participant, Coleman Deitz. He noted the importance of a protective jacket while riding. “If you go into a slide, you come off your bike in an accident, it’s not going to eat into your flesh and get road rash.”

More than 60 bikers showed and more than 200 plates of BBQ were sold.

“The biker community is very giving and they love any excuse for a good ride too!”

The ride ended with a barbecue lunch, live music, and a cornhole tournament.