First Alert Forecast: Sunshine and warm weather for the weekend

SUMMARY: High pressure brings sunshine, warm weather, and the chance for a pop-up afternoon storm through the weekend.



TODAY: Sunshine and a few clouds with the chance for a pop-up afternoon storm. Highs will be in the 80’s.

TONIGHT: A few clouds and areas of fog developing late. Lows will be in the 60’s inland, 70’s at the coast.

SUNDAY: Sunshine and a few clouds with the chance for a pop-up afternoon storm. Highs will be in the 80’s.

A LOOK AHEAD: Rain bands from Maria will impact the coast with rain and wind late Monday through Wednesday. Depending on how close the storm tracks to the coast, some of those rain bands could move inland. A cold front sweeps Maria away Thursday into Friday and brings us more fall-like weather late in the week.

TROPICS: Hurricane Maria is moving away from the Bahamas and the center of the storm is expected to pass off the NC coast.

