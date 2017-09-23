First Alert Forecast: Sunshine and warm weather for the weekend

SUMMARY:  High pressure brings sunshine, warm weather, and the chance for a pop-up afternoon storm through the weekend.

TODAY: Sunshine and a few clouds with the chance for a pop-up afternoon storm. Highs will be in the 80’s.

TONIGHT: A few clouds and areas of fog developing late. Lows will be in the 60’s inland, 70’s at the coast.

SUNDAY: Sunshine and a few clouds with the chance for a pop-up afternoon storm. Highs will be in the 80’s.

A LOOK AHEAD: Rain bands from Maria will impact the coast with rain and wind late Monday through Wednesday. Depending on how close the storm tracks to the coast, some of those rain bands could move inland. A cold front sweeps Maria away Thursday into Friday and brings us more fall-like weather late in the week.

TROPICS:  Hurricane Maria is moving away from the Bahamas and the center of the storm is expected to pass off the NC coast.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

8am
Sat
65° F
precip:
0%
9am
Sat
69° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sat
73° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sat
78° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sat
81° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sat
83° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sat
84° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sat
85° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sat
85° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sat
85° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sat
83° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sat
80° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sat
76° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Sat
74° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Sat
73° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Sat
71° F
precip:
10%
12am
Sun
70° F
precip:
10%
1am
Sun
69° F
precip:
10%
2am
Sun
67° F
precip:
10%
3am
Sun
67° F
precip:
10%
4am
Sun
66° F
precip:
10%
5am
Sun
66° F
precip:
10%
6am
Sun
66° F
precip:
10%
7am
Sun
65° F
precip:
10%
8am
Sun
67° F
precip:
10%
9am
Sun
70° F
precip:
10%
10am
Sun
74° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sun
78° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sun
82° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sun
84° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sun
85° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sun
86° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sun
86° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sun
85° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sun
83° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sun
78° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sun
74° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Sun
72° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Sun
71° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Sun
69° F
precip:
0%
12am
Mon
67° F
precip:
10%
1am
Mon
66° F
precip:
10%
2am
Mon
65° F
precip:
10%
3am
Mon
65° F
precip:
10%
4am
Mon
65° F
precip:
10%
5am
Mon
65° F
precip:
10%
6am
Mon
66° F
precip:
10%
