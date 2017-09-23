Deaf Awareness Week celebrated at Kinston’s Neuseway Nature Park

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston celebrated Deaf Awareness Week today with an event at the Neuseway Nature Park.

The purpose was to spread understanding of the deaf’s language and culture. They chose Kinston because they believed the city needed better resources, such as interpreters.

The celebration and support was organized by the state of North Carolina Services for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing.

“It’s important for people to be aware of the deaf community,” said Stephanie Scott, deaf services specialist and organizer of the event. “We want people that can hear to know that deaf people and deaf/blind people are in their community. And so we are here to help empower in the community, both people that can hear and deaf people as well.”

One of the highlights of the event was storytelling, where everyone gathered around for a range of story genres.

