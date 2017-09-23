Annual Yard Giveaway to help hundreds in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – Hundreds of people took advantage of a yard sell of massive proportions.

The Greenville Community Christian Church’s “Yard Giveaway” is an annual event.

Anyone is allowed to get in line for their chance to stock-up on clothes, kitchen supplies, and other household items.

The best part for many is the fact that everything is free.

The event also held free health screenings and a blood drive.

Organizers said pulling the church together to give back is a reward in itself.

Pastor James Corbett said, “You know there are so many wonderful people to come. We meet new friends and it’s a great time of gathering together. You know the people that come, we can all go through different seasons in life and there are times where you need extra help, and we want to be that extra help.”

Corbett said they will start planning next year’s giveaway on Monday.

