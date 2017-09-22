Touchdown Friday-Week 6

By Published:

Here is the schedule for Week 6 of the high school football season and Touchdown Friday:

Touchdown Friday Top 9

(2) East Duplin at (1) Wallace-Rose Hill

(3) Tarboro at Southside

(4) Havelock at Wilson Hunt

(5) Kinston at South Lenoir

(6) Edenton at Northeastern

(7) DH Conley at Eastern Wayne

(8) Jacksonville  (Idle)

(9) South Central at JH Rose

(9) North Duplin (Idle)

 

Other Games

Bethel Christian at Halifax Academy

Swansboro at Union

Parrott Academy at Cary Christian

Roanoke Rapids at Northern Vance

Northside at Riverside

Croatan at SW Onslow

Clinton at James Kenan

Nash Central at Rocky Mount

Washington at Greene Central

SW Edgecombe at Northern Nash

West Craven at North Lenoir

Richlands at Lejeune

Mattamuskeet at Perquimans

Dixon at East Carteret

North Johnston at Princeton

Wilson Fike at Triton

Jones at Pamlico

Aycock at New Bern

White Oak at Southern Nash

Northampton at Rocky Mount Prep

Wilmington Hoggard at Topsail

Camden at First Flight

Northside-Jacksonville at Beddingfield

Manteo at Bertie

Farmville Central at West Carteret

Gates at Pasquotank

Creswell at Plymouth

Columbia at Bear Grass Charter

Kipp Pride at North Edgecombe

North Pitt at Hertford County

