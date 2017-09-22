Touchdown Friday-Week 6

Here is the schedule for Week 6 of the high school football season and Touchdown Friday:
Touchdown Friday Top 9
(2) East Duplin at (1) Wallace-Rose Hill
(3) Tarboro at Southside
(4) Havelock at Wilson Hunt
(5) Kinston at South Lenoir
(6) Edenton at Northeastern
(7) DH Conley at Eastern Wayne
(8) Jacksonville (Idle)
(9) South Central at JH Rose
(9) North Duplin (Idle)
Other Games
Bethel Christian at Halifax Academy
Swansboro at Union
Parrott Academy at Cary Christian
Roanoke Rapids at Northern Vance
Northside at Riverside
Croatan at SW Onslow
Clinton at James Kenan
Nash Central at Rocky Mount
Washington at Greene Central
SW Edgecombe at Northern Nash
West Craven at North Lenoir
Richlands at Lejeune
Mattamuskeet at Perquimans
Dixon at East Carteret
North Johnston at Princeton
Wilson Fike at Triton
Jones at Pamlico
Aycock at New Bern
White Oak at Southern Nash
Northampton at Rocky Mount Prep
Wilmington Hoggard at Topsail
Camden at First Flight
Northside-Jacksonville at Beddingfield
Manteo at Bertie
Farmville Central at West Carteret
Gates at Pasquotank
Creswell at Plymouth
Columbia at Bear Grass Charter
Kipp Pride at North Edgecombe
North Pitt at Hertford County