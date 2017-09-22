Police: Jacksonville man took indecent liberties with 3-year-old

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Jacksonville man was arrested Friday after police said he took indecent liberties with a three-year-old child.

Richard Daniel Mercado, 58, is facing two counts of indecent liberties with a child.

The child’s mother reported the incident on September 5, and the investigation was conducted by the Child Advocacy Center and the Department of Health and Human Services over the last two weeks, police said.

He was taken into custody without incident by detectives of the Jacksonville Police Department’s Special Victims Unit.

Jacksonville police said it is an ongoing investigation.

He is being held at the Onslow County Jail under a $40,000 bond.