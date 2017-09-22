Pitt Community College students build home for former faculty member

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Life is easier for a former faculty member of Pitt Community College thanks to the school’s Construction and Industrial Technology Division students.

They designed a home for Darlene Smith Worthington, whose son David has cerebral palsy.

Their new house provides amenities that support his needs.

“It’s just been an absolute gift from God from our entire family and all of David’s friends to see him doing so well, and to see this dream come true,” said Darlene Smith-Worthington.

Vendors, donors, and Greenville-Pitt County Home Builders association helped Darlene with funding for the home.

No taxpayer dollars were spent on the home, and the home also features a safety room in case of an emergency.

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s