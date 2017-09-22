Pitt Community College students build home for former faculty member

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Life is easier for a former faculty member of Pitt Community College thanks to the school’s Construction and Industrial Technology Division students.

They designed a home for Darlene Smith Worthington, whose son David has cerebral palsy.

Their new house provides amenities that support his needs.

“It’s just been an absolute gift from God from our entire family and all of David’s friends to see him doing so well, and to see this dream come true,” said Darlene Smith-Worthington.

Vendors, donors, and Greenville-Pitt County Home Builders association helped Darlene with funding for the home.

No taxpayer dollars were spent on the home, and the home also features a safety room in case of an emergency.