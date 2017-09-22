Onslow County first responders honored at wreath-laying ceremony

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)–Remembering those who gave their lives to keep us safe, that was the goal of a wreath-laying ceremony at the First Responder’s Memorial in Onslow County.

Thirteen fallen first responders were recognized for their sacrifices. One by one, their names were read aloud, and a bell tolled each time.

Captain Jimmy Davis’s father, Chief Jimmy Davis Senior, died on a fire call in 2009. The Davis family was recognized today for his service.

For them and other loved ones, the memorial represents a place to go and remember the sacrifices made.

“He was a good man, a good person,” Capt. Davis said. “He left three sons behind. He gave his life for the forest fire. He was a good person and we all miss him a lot every day.”

The memorial is named Reflected in Our Eyes. Three silhouettes of a firefighter, an EMS worker and a law enforcement officer are carved out of one-inch thick stainless steel.

“They’re not forgotten,” Sheriff Hans Miller said. “We are here to remember the good people who put their lives in jeopardy for the citizens of our county.”

After brief remarks, the county commissioners laid a wreath in front of the memorial. Amazing Grace was then played on bagpipes. The memorial was unveiled last year.

