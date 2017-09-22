Oakwood School hosts “For Life’ tournament to fight cancer

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The eighth annual For Life tournament is being held at Oakwood School in Greenville.

The tournament benefits the Service League of Greenville Inpatient Hospice.

Visitors are encouraged to wear pink.

The tournament was set up by former volleyball players Alex Arsenault and Lauren Moore, who both lost their mothers to cancer.

The tournament honors current volleyball coach and cancer survivor Tom Marsh.

“It’s a tough disease, and we just want to make sure that we can do everything that we can possible to make that a little better for people,” said Moore.

This year’s teams include Christ Covenant, Bethel Christian Academy and John Paul.

At 8 p.m. before the last match, the annual Luminary Walk will take place inside Monk Hall to honor the memory of cancer survivors and victims.

More than $60,000 was raised.