Oakwood School hosts “For Life’ tournament to fight cancer

By Published: Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The eighth annual For Life tournament is being held at Oakwood School in Greenville.

The tournament benefits the Service League of Greenville Inpatient Hospice.

Visitors are encouraged to wear pink.

The tournament was set up by former volleyball players Alex Arsenault and Lauren Moore, who both lost their mothers to cancer.

The tournament honors current volleyball coach and cancer survivor Tom Marsh.

“It’s a tough disease, and we just want to make sure that we can do everything that we can possible to make that a little better for people,” said Moore.

This year’s teams include Christ Covenant, Bethel Christian Academy and John Paul.

At 8 p.m. before the last match, the annual Luminary Walk will take place inside Monk Hall to honor the memory of cancer survivors and victims.

More than $60,000 was raised.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s