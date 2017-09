GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A portion of Memorial Drive in Greenville will close for the weekend effective Friday evening.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says S T Wooten is planning on closing Memorial Drive starting at 9:00 p.m. Friday.

The closure will last through 6:00 a.m. Monday.

Memorial Dr. will be closed from Statonsburg Road to Village Drive with a posted detour route.

NCDOT crews will be installing 48” and 60” crosslines.