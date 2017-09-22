Local business will feel the impact of Evans Street road closure

By Published:

GREENVILLE N.C. (WNCT) – One of the most traveled roads in Pitt County will close Monday for railroad construction.

This closure means re-routing traffic around local businesses on Evans Street in Greenville.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation estimates that over 30,000 cars travel on Evans Street every single day.

For businesses in retail, foot traffic can be crucial to the success of their business.

Discount Mattress and Furniture is one of those businesses and is going to feel the impact of the Evans Street road closure.

The store has been its Evans Street location for over 35 years.

Store owner Larry Smith is concerned that he could lose profits.

The detour will take the traffic on Evans Street around his business and leave him in an isolated area potentially until Thursday of next week.

Smith says he was not alerted of any closure until just a few days ago.

“my honest feelings are that the term being railroaded now that is exactly how I feel,” said Smith owner of the store.

The DOT confirmed the entrance to his business will not be blocked by the construction.

Smith says it’s still an inconvenience to his customers.

Even though the store will remain open smith estimates he could potentially lose up to $30,000.

