First Alert Forecast: Summer-like pattern: sunshine and heat

SUMMARY:  High pressure system will continue to provide a summer-like pattern with sunshine, heat, and a few thunderstorms. Here’s a detailed forecast:

THIS MORNING: Skies are mostly clear and it is quiet but there is widespread fog. Winds are light and temperatures are in the 60s.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the 80’s. Winds are light, out of the north at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Much like last night, skies are clear, it’s quiet with some patchy fog and temps in the 60s.

THIS WEEKEND: Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the 80’s.

TROPICS:  Hurricane Maria continues to approach the Bahamas. The center of circulation is expected to pass west of Bermuda by Tuesday. Residents along the East Coast should continue to monitor Maria’s path in case the track shifts. Click on the video for a more complete tropical update.

 

